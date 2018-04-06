Image copyright Getty Images

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor has turned himself in to police after an altercation at a UFC media event in New York.

The Irish fighter gatecrashed the event on the day he was stripped of his world lightweight title.

Footage appeared to show him trying to throw a railing and chairs at a bus carrying other fighters.

UFC president Dana White called it "one of the most disgusting things" that had happened in the sport's history.

In an interview with ESPN, White said he believed McGregor and "20 guys" got into the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, where UFC fighters were boarding a bus after a news conference.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption McGregor last fought in a super welterweight boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. in Las Vegas in August

Footage appeared on the Instagram story of undercard fighter Felice Herrig with the caption: "Conor McGregor causing trouble".

The NYPD later said McGregor was wanted for questioning before he turned himself in.

He has not been charged and investigations are ongoing, police say.

Police had earlier said one person had been injured as the bus window was smashed.

Three fights have been cancelled this weekend after the incident.

Fighter Michael Chiesa received "several facial cuts" and tweeted to say he is "devastated" not to be able to face Anthony Pettis.

A decision was made by the New York State Athletic Commission to pull me from UFC 223. I'm devastated to say the least. @Showtimepettis I hope to run this match up ASAP, June 9th in your backyard. That's all I have to say for now. Much love. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) April 6, 2018

UFC released a statement saying Ray Borg had "multiple cornea abrasions" and would not be fighting Brandon Moreno.

Artem Lobov, who was due to take part in a featherweight bout with Alex Caceres, was also removed from the card due to his "involvement in the incident," UFC said.

Conor McGregor was stripped of his UFC 155-pound championship title on Thursday.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Conor McGregor celebrating his UFC lightweight championship victory over Eddie Alvarez in November 2016.

The Irishman has not defended the title since winning it in November 2016.

He tweeted a short statement on Twitter saying: "You's'll strip me of nothing you's do nothing".

The last time McGregor fought was when he was beaten by Floyd Mayweather Jr in August.

It's been expected for some time that he would lose his UFC crown taken from him.

Number one Tony Ferguson has held the interim title in his absence.

He's been booked to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov on four occasions, but the fight hasn't taken place.

The media event where the violent scenes took place was to promote Saturday's fight between Nurmagomedov and featherweight champion Max Holloway.

The winner will claim Conor McGregor's title and the interim belt will become null and void when a new champion is decided.

