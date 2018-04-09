Image copyright GoFundMe

Bloody Knees are trying to raise enough money to replace the equipment stolen from their tour van after a gig in London.

The band are currently mid-way through their first European tour.

Bassist Sam Conway told Newsbeat: "We hated the idea of crowdfunding, but without all this equipment we can't be a band."

They're trying to get together £10,000 and have also asked fans to keep a look out for all the gear that was stolen.

In a message posted on their Go Fund Me page, the band say they're "completely shocked and deeply saddened".

"They stole absolutely everything we own and it's taken us years to assemble," say the band.

Since asking for help, band member Sam says they've been amazed by people's generosity.

He told Newsbeat: "When you're a band of our size you sometimes question if anyone cares about you... but the response to our page has been completely overwhelming."

Other musicians have been helping out too.

Wolf Alice, who Bloody Knees have supported on tour, have let them borrow some of their guitars and manufacturers have stepped in to offer sound equipment.

They're due to fly to Amsterdam on April 10, so Sam says they've had a manic few days driving around to get everything they need to continue their European tour.

"It's not just guitars and amps, it's every single cable and lead so it's a huge effort", but he says a friend convinced the band not to give up.

"This tour is so important to us because we haven't travelled around Europe before".

