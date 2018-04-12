Image copyright Getty Images

Zayn Malik says he has overcome the anxiety that stopped him going on tour with his debut album.

Mind of Mine topped the charts in several countries in 2016, but Zayn didn't take it on the road.

Now his second album is about to come out, he says he is ready.

"I'm excited to see what people think of it. I think my confidence has grown in the last year and a half," he told Nick Grimshaw on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show.

"It's a bit different to my last record in terms of, it's matured."

Zayn says he has been working on his personal issues to do with him and with leaving One Direction in 2015.

Skip Twitter post by @BBCR1 "This time around I feel like I'm more confident and I feel like I really believe in what I'm doing, so I want to convey that to my fans." @zaynmalik we're SO READY to hear #LetMe and everything you've been working on 💛 pic.twitter.com/FzFKeU6Xd7 — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 12, 2018 Report

"I didn't know what was going on for a while," he explained.

"I was just putting out a record and not really being as prominent as I wanted to be.

"But this time around I feel like I am more confident and I really believe in what's going on, so I want to convey that to my fans."

Although he hasn't announced tour dates yet, he told Grimmy he is currently rehearsing for his tour and has a full band in place.

The first single, Let Me, is out today (12 April) but you will have to do the guesswork on whether it is about anyone in particular.

Fans will be trying to decipher lyrics to see if any songs are about his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid but he won't tell

Zayn says in the past he has let the subjects of his tracks know that songs are about them.

"It's not always the wisest thing to do, it just complicates things so I have tended not to do that anymore, I just keep it to myself," he said.

When he has told people he says he hasn't sat them down and told them calmly.

"No it's probably a little bit more embarrassing," he admits.

"I'll be having a conversation with somebody, maybe a little argument with them and then [I'll] throw it in their face: 'Well I wrote that song about you so see you later'."

It doesn't sound like Zayn will be moving back to Bradford anytime soon.

He now lives permanently in Los Angeles and will continue to do so following his split from Gigi Hadid.

That is not to say he doesn't miss a few things about home.

"The food and the accents, the banter," he said.

"Sarcasm doesn't go down too well in the States yet but we're getting there, I think they are coming around."

