It 2 'to begin shooting this summer'

Image copyright Warner Bros. Image caption Pennywise the clown scared a new generation of It fans in 2017

There are reports a sequel to last year's horror film It will begin filming this summer, aiming for a 2019 release.

IndieWire says the movie's producer, Roy Lee, sent them an email confirming the news.

He's quoted as saying: "The script is still being finalized and the locations are currently being scouted in anticipation of shooting then."

It was one of the break out films of 2017, making $697m (£521m).

In doing so It also became the most successful adaptation of any of Stephen King's books.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The cast of the first film helped make It one of the break out films of 2017

It 2 will focus on the second part of Stephen King's 1986 novel, with events taking place 27 years after those in the first film.

There are also lots of rumours about which actors will play the adult versions of the Loser's Club - the gang of kids who took on their fears and, in doing so, beat Pennywise the clown.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Bill Hader, James MacAvoy and Jessica Chastain have all been linked to roles in It 2

Jessica Chastain has reportedly already signed up to play Beverley Marsh.

She's previously worked with the film's brother and sister team, Andy and Barbara Muschietti, on 2013's horror film Mama.

Saturday Night Live's Bill Hader and James MacAvoy are also reported to be in talks to play the adult versions of the leader of the Loser's Club, Bill Denbrough, and Richie Tozier.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.