Alexi Lubomirski: The famous celebrities he's photographed
- 13 April 2018
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have chosen fashion and celebrity photographer Alexi Lubomirski to take the photos at their wedding on 19 May.
He's no stranger to the couple, after taking the photos which were released in December to mark their engagement.
"I could not be more thrilled or honoured to photograph this historic occasion," he said.
"It brings me such joy to be able to witness again, the next chapter in this wonderful love story."
Harry and Meghan will be in good hands as Alexi has worked with loads of famous faces.
Here's a rundown of some of the other celebrities he's photographed.
Keira Knightley
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to #KeiraKnightley! Shot here for @bazaaruk. Styled by @leithclark. Hair and make up by @benskervin and @kaymontano 😊
A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski photo (@alexilubomirski) on
End of Instagram post by alexilubomirski
Ewan McGregor
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to one of the most fun male actors to shoot! @mcgregor_ewan 😊 Styled by @theseanspellman #ewanmcgregor
A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski photo (@alexilubomirski) on
End of Instagram post 2 by alexilubomirski
Camila Cabello
My new cover story of @voguemexico starring the amazing @camila_cabello! Styled by @anjuhlow2 Hair @panosphair Make up @morgane_martini Set design @per_haps Shot at @veronicabklyn HUGE Thank you to @karlamartinezdesalas!! @leledelfabbro #unnuevovogue #camilacabello
A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski photo (@alexilubomirski) on
End of Instagram post 3 by alexilubomirski
Lupita Nyong'o
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO @lupitanyongo!!! Shot here for @bazaaruk 😊 #lupitanyongo #birthday
A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski photo (@alexilubomirski) on
End of Instagram post 4 by alexilubomirski
Jennifer Aniston
HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the always gorgeous #JenniferAniston!! The same beautiful (inside and out!) person, since i met her on set, when i was a photo assistant!!! Shot here for @bazaaruk. Hair and make up by @mrchrismcmillan and @angelalevinmakeup 😊
A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski photo (@alexilubomirski) on
End of Instagram post 5 by alexilubomirski
Selena Gomez
My new #MarchIssue #CoverStory of @harpersbazaarus Starring the amazing @selenagomez!! Wearing @coach 👗 @kateyoung 💅🏻 @tombachik 💇 @officialdanilohair 💄 @hungvanngo Thanks to @glendabailey and team! @alohacarygeorges @sergiokletnoy 😊😊 #SelenaGomez Videos by @salessi Production @kranky_produktions Riders @cowboykenny690 @purki1 @flying_franco @QFranco91 #DelaneyFranco @Ryanso18 @ShaneTrittler #RickMiller @RogerRichman #LAPowerSports
A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski photo (@alexilubomirski) on
End of Instagram post 6 by alexilubomirski
Gigi Hadid
@gigihadid for @maybelline Make up @erinparsonsmakeup Hair @kennalandny Styling @charlesvarenne 😊 #gigihadid
A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski photo (@alexilubomirski) on
End of Instagram post 7 by alexilubomirski
Zoe Kravitz
One of the 4 Feb 2017 covers i shot for @elleusa for their Women in Television issue #ellewitv! Here starring the beautiful @zoeisabellakravitz who stars on @hbo's new show #LittleBigLies... Thanks to @robbie_elle and #AlexGonzalez. Styled by @samiranasr. Hair and make up by @Nikkihelms and @karayoshimotobua Set by #BryanPorter. Manicure by Emi Kudo #zoekravitz #elle 😊
A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski photo (@alexilubomirski) on
End of Instagram post 8 by alexilubomirski
Julia Roberts
End of Instagram post 9 by alexilubomirski
Angelina Jolie
An inside shot from my new cover story of @harpersbazaarus for the official 150th anniversary issue starring #AngelinaJolie in #Namibia Fashion editor @stylistjenrade Makeup by #ToniGaravaglia Hair by @adamcampbellhair Huge thanks to @glendabailey and @sergiokletnoy 😊😊
A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski photo (@alexilubomirski) on
End of Instagram post 10 by alexilubomirski
Emilia Clarke
My new cover of @elleusa starring my fellow Oxford student (school not uni!) #MotherOfDragons @emilia_clarke. Styled by #DavidVandewal @judasvandewal. Hair and make up by #Didier @bartpumpkin and @patidubroff. Set design by @nicholasdesjardins. Thank you to @robbie_elle and the amazing #AlexGonzalez #emiliaclarke #elle #augustissue #gameofthrones @gameofthrones @dolcegabbana 😊🐊
A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski photo (@alexilubomirski) on
End of Instagram post 11 by alexilubomirski
