Image copyright Getty Images

WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella have announced they're splitting up.

"While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another," Nikki Bella said in a statement posted on Twitter.

"We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives."

The professional wrestlers got engaged in April 2017 and were due to get married on 5 May.

John Cena and Nikki Bella are two of WWE's most celebrated superstars.

Both are former champions and have also given fans a glimpse of their lives outside the ring with their own reality TV show, Total Bellas.

He proposed at the end of a live ''Couples Match' at last year's Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando, Florida.

The split has come as a shock to many wrestling fans, especially as the pair had been pictured out together just days ago.

John Cena has also carved out a successful career as an actor and stars in Blockers alongside Leslie Mann and Ike Barinholtz.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption WWE stars John Cena and Nikki Bella at the premiere of Blockers in California on 3 April

Since news of their split, John Cena has posted on Instagram with the caption, "Worst Day Ever".

He also told fans, "We all have good and bad days. No-one is perfect, but if you happen to do something to make someone feel bad, TAKE ACCOUNTABILITY for your actions, APOLOGIZE, and ASK FORGIVENESS".

Naturally, wrestling fans haven't taken the news well.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.