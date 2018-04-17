Image copyright Radar Radio/Twitter

Online radio station Radar Radio has suspended broadcasting after allegations of mistreatment and exploitation of its staff.

The London-based station is seen as a breeding ground for the next generation of musicians and broadcasters.

Several DJs cut ties with Radar in response to claims of sexual harassment, racism and homophobia.

The station says it will be off air until it's "in a position" to respond to the recent allegations.

Radar Radio, which describes itself as "the next generation of radio", is known for its shows highlighting both new and established musical talent. Past guests have included Cardi B, M.I.A, and JME.

Pxssy Palace, a DJ collective which had a show on Radar, was one of the first to release a statement about its experience with the station.

It cited "a string of disappointing experiences with Radar" - which it says included "allowing the airing of sexist, homophobic and transphobic shows", "organisational racism" indicated by an imbalance in pay and promotion, and "creating an uncomfortable and toxic environment".

Radar Radio, which is owned by Ollie Ashley, the son of Sports Direct owner Mike Ashley, responded to Pxssy Palace's claims in a statement that was published on its blog last Friday.

"We were very concerned and disappointed to see the statement from Pxssy Palace suggesting that we are getting some important aspects wrong.

"We don't agree with all the opinions in that statement but like most organisations we know we are capable of making mistakes and have to be vigilant to maintain standards."

However, more allegations against the radio station surfaced when a person claiming to be a former employee released an anonymous blog post regarding her mistreatment at Radar Radio.

The person said they were never paid, but that was "the least of my problems".

They claimed to have been victimised and sexually harassed by Radar Radio DJs.

They described Radar Radio's response to Pxssy Palace as "complete and utter trash".

Radar responded "With a generalised, patronising and ridiculously short blog post that doesn't actually address any of their very real and specific actions that have genuinely hurt people like us", the anonymous blog post said.

The allegations appear to have caused a wave of Radar Radio DJs to leave their radio shows.

Amongst those who have left the station are Cheyenne 'Snoochie Shy' Davide, Chidera 'The Slumflower' Eggerue, and DJ P Montana.

Breakfast show presenter Snoochie Shy tweeted: "I am deeply saddened by the recent news regarding Radar Radio."

"Unfortunately, due to these views being so far removed from my own, this has left me with no choice but to step down as host of the breakfast show."

Radar celebrated its third birthday at the end of 2017.

The station is yet to respond to numerous requests for comment from Newsbeat.

