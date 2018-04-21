Taylor Swift 'stalker' breaks into her house and takes nap
Taylor Swift's New York home has been broken into by a suspected stalker who took a nap at the property.
Police say 22-year-old Roger Alvarado was arrested on charges of stalking, burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing.
He was arrested at the same address in February after allegedly breaking the front door with a shovel.
Taylor wasn't at home at the time of the break-in, but has recently been targeted by other stalkers.
A 38-year-old man was arrested earlier this month outside her Beverly Hills home on suspicion of stalking.
He was wearing a mask and had a knife in his car when he was held, police said.
That incident followed an earlier arrest of a homeless man on suspicion of trespassing after he tried to climb a wall at the same property and ignored warnings by security guards to leave.
Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.
Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.