Image copyright Reuters

Taylor Swift's New York home has been broken into by a suspected stalker who took a nap at the property.

Police say 22-year-old Roger Alvarado was arrested on charges of stalking, burglary, criminal mischief and trespassing.

He was arrested at the same address in February after allegedly breaking the front door with a shovel.

Taylor wasn't at home at the time of the break-in, but has recently been targeted by other stalkers.

A 38-year-old man was arrested earlier this month outside her Beverly Hills home on suspicion of stalking.

He was wearing a mask and had a knife in his car when he was held, police said.

That incident followed an earlier arrest of a homeless man on suspicion of trespassing after he tried to climb a wall at the same property and ignored warnings by security guards to leave.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.