Fans of The 1975 are bracing themselves for new music.

It's after a fan of the band tweeted "The iliwys era is still here" to which their manager Jamie Oborne replied "Yes for a few more days".

I-L-I-W-Y-S are the first letters of their 2016 album I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It.

It didn't take fans long to assume, a new era and therefore new music, isn't too far away.

Last October, lead singer Matty Healy confirmed their new album would be called Music For Cars and it would be out at some point in 2018.

There's been no activity on the band's official Twitter account since July 2017 - and the demand for updates is clearly growing.

The 1975 are well known for their social media hiatus between albums.

Ahead of the release of their last project they also deleted all previous messages and photographs from their feed.

Details about their third studio album have been slowly released by their record label and members including Matty Healy.

This tweet appeared to suggest June 2018 would be an important date in his diary.

Speaking to Newsbeat in December 2016, Matty Healy said he was "in awe" of the year they had experienced.

"We made a really personal record and the way people reacted to it has been so overwhelming."

I Like It When You Sleep, for You Are So Beautiful yet So Unaware of It landed the band their second UK number one album.

They were also nominated for the 2016 Mercury Prize - which was won by Skepta.

