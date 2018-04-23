Image copyright Getty Images

Eminem has revealed he's been sober for ten years.

On Saturday, in between headlining Coachella, he posted a photo of himself with an Alcoholics Anonymous coin which signifies sobriety.

"Celebrated my 10 years yesterday," the rapper wrote on Instagram - which received more than 1.6 million likes.

Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, was addicted to prescription medication and nearly died of an accidental methadone overdose in 2007.

At the height of his addiction the rapper was reportedly taking up to 20 pills a day.

The 8 Mile actor credits his children for helping him recover and previously revealed he replaced addiction with exercise.

The 45-year-old said running and working out was key to giving him endorphins, which also meant he managed to sleep.

People tweeted him messages of congratulations, including rapper Royce Da 59.

Other people shared their stories of addiction recovery and pictures of their AA coins.

What is an Alcoholics Anonymous coin?

Also known as AA tokens, recovery medallions, sobriety coins or 24 hour chips - they are given out in the US to people during their journey to overcoming addictions.

They bear the circle and triangle symbol used by Alcoholics Anonymous with the words "unity", "service" and "recovery".

On the one Eminem posted on Instagram, the token has the Roman numeral 'X' in the centre of a triangle - which represents 10 years of being sober.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.