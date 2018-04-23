Image copyright Getty Images

The London Marathon this year was officially the hottest on record - but that wasn't the only record broken.

From the fastest marathon dressed as a film character to the fastest marathon while wearing stilts, 34 people broke Guinness World Records on Sunday.

The most impressive in terms of time was Rob Pope, who completed 26.2 miles in two hours and 36 minutes while dressed as Forrest Gump.

More than 90 records were attempted on the day - most involving fancy dress.

Rob has spent the last 18 months recreating Forrest Gump's famous run across America, as depicted by Tom Hanks in the 1994 Oscar-winning film.

Image copyright Guinness World Records Image caption Rob Pope has spent 18 months running as Forrest Gump

In the film Forrest decided to go for a run for "no particular reason" and ended up doing so for three-and-a-half years, becoming famous in the process.

The 39-year-old Liverpudlian has run across the US four times - raising money for WWF and Peace Direct - covering roughly 40 miles each day.

He's heading back to America to complete the final stage of his Forrest Gump tour in Monument Valley, Utah, where Forrest eventually stopped running.

But while Rob's done plenty of running - London was his third marathon this month alone - there were others who picked up impressive Guinness World Records titles who had significantly less experience.

Michelle Frost was running her second marathon, hoping to regain a record that she set in her first ever marathon back in 2008 for the fastest marathon on stilts.

Image copyright Guinness World Records Image caption Michelle practised by walking through the Bedfordshire countryside on her stilts

The 32-year-old set a new record with a time of six hours and 30 minutes, with the money she raised going to the Motor Neurone Disease Association, where she also works.

"Every day I speak to those affected by and living with this dreadful disease, so I'm proud to be able to raise some much needed awareness," she said.

Other records set on Sunday include Matt Berry, who completed the marathon in two hours and 55 minutes to become the fastest man to run the London Marathon in a wedding dress.

Mathieu Lavedrine broke the record for fastest marathon dressed as a Star Wars character.

Carly Furnell ran the marathon in three hours and 27 minutes, and is now the holder of the Guinness World Record for fastest marathon run as a cheerleader.

Image copyright Guinness World Records Image caption Carly's time was the tenth fastest of Sunday's Guinness World Record breakers

And how could we forget Amy Shadbolt, who can now call herself the fastest vegetable to complete a marathon.

In case it's not clear, she was a carrot.

Image copyright Guinness World Records Image caption Amy Shadbolt recorded a time of three hours and 32 minutes

More than 40,000 people took part in the London Marathon on Sunday, which was the hottest on record with temperatures of 24.1C recorded in St James's Park.

Mo Farah finished third, setting a new British record in the process, as Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge won the race for a third time.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.