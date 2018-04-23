Image copyright Getty Images

Coachella might be over for another year but the 2018 line-up created an unavoidable buzz that will no doubt last for weeks to come.

Unless you've been hiding under a rock, you'll already know that Beyonce reunited with Destiny's Child for a dazzling set.

The 250,000 festival fans were also in for a number of other surprises and memorable moments.

But if you were unable to attend California's biggest festival then fear not - here's Coachella 2018's best bits:

Beyonce transforming Coachella in to 'Beychella'

Beyonce reigned once again for the closing weekend of Coachella, backed by an impressive marching band, dozens of dancers and a helping hand from sister Solange, Destiny's Child and Jay-Z.

Bey sure showed those critics who branded last week's performance as "too perfect" by getting in to a little spot of trouble whilst dancing to Get Me Bodied with Solange.

During the song, Beyonce attempted to pick up Solange but lost her balance resulting in both sisters taking a tumble to the floor.

It didn't faze them and after a lot of laughter the sisters picked themselves up and returned to their performance.

Destiny's Child fans were also in for a treat as band members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams returned to join Beyonce - this time in newly sparkling silver outfits.

The girl-group performed a medley of some of their biggest songs including Lose My Breath, Say My Name and Soldier.

In preparation for their joint On The Run ll tour, Beyonce's husband and hip-hop legend Jay-Z also made an appearance.

As if the crowd hadn't had enough excitement, Beyonce really got the party started during her second set by bringing out J Balvin to perform their recent collaboration Mi Gente.

Eminem and his all-star team

Emimen had the very daunting task of following Beyonce's dramatic sets, so what did he do?

Oh, he only brought out loads of A-listers to electrify the crowd even more.

During the 90 minute set, Dr Dre, 50 Cent, Bebe Rexha, Skylar Grey and Kehlani all joined the rapper at various points to perform his most famous hits.

Despite Skylar Grey having three albums under her belt and a host of collaborations with well-known stars including Diddy, Dr Dre and Nicki Minaj, this still didn't stop people mistaking the singer-songwriter for Dido again and again.

Ariana Grande crashing Coachella and debuting her new single

Ariana Grande sent her fans into meltdown after making a surprise appearance at the festival during Kygo's second set.

Rocking a new look, Ariana debuted the first-ever live performance of her brand new single No Tears Left To Cry from her upcoming album.

Despite the song having only been 24 hours old at the time of her Coachella performance, it was already number one on the iTunes charts in several countries in the US, Australia and Brazil.

The song 'No Tears Left To Cry' marks Ariana's first solo release since she took a step back from the music scene following the Manchester concert bombing which killed 22 people and left a further 59 injured.

Giving Beyonce's "Beychella" hashtag a run for its money, fans labelled Ariana's surprise performance "Arichella" and have been celebrating her return.

The beautiful tributes to Avicii

Thousands of fans paid tribute to Avicii in the second weekend of Coachella.

The EDM star, real name Tim Bergling, was found dead in Oman on Friday at the age of 28.

Fellow EDM artist Kygo ended his second set of the festival by playing Avicii's hit Without You and described him as "a true musical genius".

"I don't think I would be on this stage tonight if it wasn't for him," Kygo told the crowd.

Funk and soul legend Nile Rogers, who has collaborated with Avicii, also took the time during his set to pay tribute to the DJ.

"Just yesterday, one of my best friends in the world, Avicii, passed away," he said from the stage.

