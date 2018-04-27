Image copyright Getty Images

Allegations of anti-Semitism within the Labour Party continue to roll on.

The party's leader Jeremy Corbyn met members of Jewish bodies on Tuesday, but they said the talks were a "disappointing, missed opportunity".

Mr Corbyn has apologised for anti-Semitism in his party and says he is "absolutely committed" to rooting it out.

The Labour Party has been hit with claims of anti-Semitism ever since Corbyn became leader in 2015.

To understand the issue, you first have to know two very important definitions.

What's the difference between anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism?

Image copyright AFP Image caption Decades of on-off talks between Israel and the Palestinians have failed to produce peace

Typically people in the Zionist movement support creating a Jewish state in the Middle East.

Not all Jewish people support this.

Anti-Zionism is broadly defined as an opposition to the establishment or support of creating a Jewish state.

While anti-Semitism is prejudice against Jewish people, rather than an opposition to a state.

It means targeting Jewish people based on their race or religion, regardless of their view on Israel.

What's anti-Semitism got to do with the left wing?

Image copyright Getty/AFP Image caption Jeremy Corbyn (far right) as part of a group against Israeli settlement of the Palestinian territory of Gaza in 2009

Anti-Semitism - prejudice against Jewish people - is definitely not just a problem in the left wing of British politics.

But accusations of it being within the left goes far back, partly because of its long association with anti-Zionism.

Typically, the left would associate itself with standing up for oppressed minorities in the UK and around the world.

There's been a dispute between Israel and the Palestinians about Jewish settlements within Jerusalem for decades.

Some members of the left are critical of Israeli government policy and are supporters of the Palestinians.

Some people view anti-Zionism as a thinly-disguised front for anti-Semitism - especially because if anti-Zionists target or attack Jewish people over their support for Israel, the lines between the two can blur.

Where does Jeremy Corbyn come into all this?

This story dates back to 2016, when Mr Corbyn announced an independent inquiry into anti-Semitism and other forms of racism in the Labour Party.

That was after his party suspended an MP, Naz Shah, and the Labour ex-Mayor of London, Ken Livingstone.

They were both on the grounds of making allegedly anti-Semitic comments at the time. Ms Shah apologised while Mr Livingstone stood by his comments.

The inquiry found that there is an "occasionally toxic atmosphere" of anti-Semitism within the party.

Speaking to the BBC in April this year, the chairwoman of the inquiry accepted that her recommendations hadn't fully been implemented by the party.

Mr Corbyn has been accused of failing to do enough to tackle anti-Semitism.

The Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council are among his critics.

They accuse the Labour leader of being unable to "seriously contemplate anti-Semitism, because he is so ideologically fixed within a far-left world view that is instinctively hostile to mainstream Jewish communities".

Mr Corbyn issued an apology to Jewish people in a letter to Jewish leaders in March.

What's going on now?

Anti-Semitism claims flared up again this year when a 2012 Facebook post resurfaced.

American graffiti artist Mear One had posted a picture of his street art, which was alleged to have been anti-Semitic and was eventually removed.

It emerged that Jeremy Corbyn had commented under the Facebook post, questioning the removal of the wall painting.

He has since expressed "sincere regret" for not looking more closely at the picture before he commented on it.

The artist Mear One denies it was an anti-Semitic piece of work.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Protestors gathered in Parliament Square in March

The charge against Mr Corbyn is not usually that he is anti-Semitic himself - but that he doesn't see it as a big enough problem to do anything serious about it.

Protests have been held against anti-Semitism and the Labour leader met Jewish leaders this week to address the issue.

The leaders claim Mr Corbyn did not agree to any of the concrete actions they asked for, but he says he's "committed to rooting out anti-Semitism".

What do Jeremy Corbyn's defenders say?

Ever since he became Labour leader in 2015, Jeremy Corbyn has had to oversee a divided party.

Some of his allies say that the latest anti-Semitism row is a plot to undermine his leadership.

Some also deny claims that he has not taken action to solve the problem.

They can point to the Labour Party's record of suspending and expelling members who have said anti-Semitic things.

As well as the suspensions of Naz Shah - who has since been reinstated - and Ken Livingstone, there has been the suspension of a Luton councillor,a Kent activist, and a Brighton housing campaigner, all on charges of anti-Semitic comments on social media.

And now, Labour is promising to settle the "vast majority" of the outstanding cases of alleged anti-Semitism by the end of July.

