Can you tell which countries are missing from the map?

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Flight of the Conchords comedian Rhys Darby are trying to solve a mystery.

Why is their country always being left off maps?

From Guinness and Nutella adverts, to the United Nations logo and even a water feature at Universal Studios - New Zealand isn't there.

So they've started a campaign to get people to "#getNZonthemap".

Would you even notice though?

See if you can figure out which countries have been erased from these maps.

