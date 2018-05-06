Image copyright Youtube/Childish Gambino

Childish Gambino, AKA Donald Glover, has dropped a surprise new track called This is America.

The song appeared online during his performance as host on US sketch show Saturday Night Live.

Its video and lyrics switch between serious and funny, making comments on American life and current issues, including police violence, racism and gun crime.

The artist has said is next album will be his last under his stage name.

The Grammy winner also debuted another track called Saturday - his first new music since his 2016 album Awaken, My Love!

The video for This is America sees Bino dance erratically through a warehouse, interacting with scenes going on behind him - including a car on fire, a horse riding past and schoolchildren dancing.

At one point he shoots a man in the head.

The video is made to look like it's been filmed all in one shot.

Its director, Hiro Murai, has worked with Donald Glover before on his TV show Atlanta and other Childish Gambino music videos.

Donald Glover appeared on Satuday Night Live to promote his new film, Solo: A Star Wars Story, where he plays a young Lando Calrissian.

He recently gave an MTV Cribs-style tour of the Millenium Falcon from the film.

He's also starring as Simba in the upcoming Lion King remake, opposite Beyonce's Nala.

He recently released another piece of work packed with pop culture and current references - a fake script for his Deadpool animated series, which was cancelled.

Fans have been pretty positive about the surprise new music.

Skip Twitter post by @TonytheProphecy Childish gambino is who Kanye use to be to me back in the day... This is America — Tonytheprophecy (@TonytheProphecy) May 6, 2018 Report

Lots of people commented on his alter-ego - in his Saturday Night Live monologue, Donald Glover said: "We've got a great show for you tonight, Childish Gambino is here".

Skip Twitter post by @nlongman9 I’m watching Donald Glover on Saturday Night Live.



Childish Gambino just dropped a track.



Childish Gambino performs a DIFFERENT new song on SNL.



This guy just TOYS with the internet man. It’s his world and we’re just living in it. — nick (@nlongman9) May 6, 2018 Report

Others commented on how far he's come in the last few years.

Skip Twitter post by @CinematicEX In 2013 in ‘Because The Internet’ , Childish Gambino references Star Wars, Spider-Man, and Lion King. Now 5 years later He was in last year’s Spider-Man Homecoming, Solo: A Star Wars Story comes out at the end of this month and He plays Simba in Lion King next year. — chandler (@CinematicEX) May 4, 2018 Report

