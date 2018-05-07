Image copyright Channel 4

The Malone family from Gogglebox says their "hearts are broken" after one of their pet dogs died.

One of the sons Shaun, 22 - announced on Instagram - that their beloved Frank had to be put down at eleven years of age.

He's posted a photo of him lying on their well-known sofa in Manchester with Frank lying on his stomach.

Shaun wrote that it was the "best thing to do for him" adding, "R.I.P frankie."

Viewers are used to watching the Malones in their living room surrounded by their dogs.

They're often on their laps, licking dad Tom Snr's face or trying to steal treats from the table.

Shaun also sent his thanks to the RSPCA, who looked after Frank before he was taken in by the Malones.

He wrote: "11 years ago my family got a dog frank from you and unfortunately he has had to be put to sleep today. Thank you for letting us have him."

They sent their condolences in return and posted: 'It's sad to hear this Shaun but we're very glad that Frank was given a second chance and lived a happy life with you.

The family have also responded on their group Twitter account saying Frank will "never be forgotten."

Skip Twitter post by @TheMalonesGB Thank you so very much for all your kind words & thoughts It's been a tough day but now trying to focus on all our good times with Frankie , there are such a lot !The thing is he was loved too much for us to let him suffer He will never be forgotten ,he will live on in our hearts — Gogglebox Malones (@TheMalonesGB) May 6, 2018 Report

Frank was often seen lying half asleep on Shaun's lap as they caught up on the TV of the week.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.