Kylie Jenner's former bodyguard Tim Chung has denied rumours that he is baby Stormi's dad.

Fans have been claiming that Kylie's boyfriend Travis Scott is not Stormi's real dad - saying the three-month-old looks more like part-time model Tim.

Tim says that his relationship with the Kardashians has been "strictly professional" and wrote on Instagram that the rumours are "ridiculous".

"There is no story here," he wrote on Instagram.

Social media has been full of rumours since fans started placing images of Tim and Stormi next to each other.

Fans went into overdrive when Tim, a Los Angeles police officer, didn't deny he was the father when confronted by a TMZ camera on Friday.

With the speculation refusing to go away, he released a statement addressing the rumours on Instagram.

Tim was largely unknown to everyone except the biggest fans of Keeping Up With The Kardashians until all the gossip started flying around.

But since he went viral, fans have been wondering how they missed the part-time model in the background of many Kardashian family paparazzi shots.

His verified Instagram account now has almost 800,000 followers.

Kylie gave birth in February after months of speculation about whether or not she was pregnant.

The reality star disappeared from social media for months in the build up to Stormi's birth, returning with a 12-minute video to announce her arrival.

It racked up 20 million views in less than 24 hours - while the first picture of Stormi became Instagram's most-liked picture ever in a matter of hours.

More than 17 million people have now liked the image.

Newsbeat's contacted a representative for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for a comment.

