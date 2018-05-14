Image copyright PA

Fitness coach Joe Wicks has announced that he's expecting a baby with his girlfriend Rosie Jones.

The 31-year-old, who found fame through his workout and health food plans on social media, shared the news with his 2.1 million followers on Instagram.

He also said it was the first time he'd posted a photo of himself with his girlfriend on social media.

Rosie is a model who has worked for the Sun's Page Three as well as lingerie firm Pour Moi.

"I've always chosen to keep my personal life and relationship private but with such an amazing new thing coming into our lives I thought it would be nice to share the news with you myself," Joe wrote in a post on Sunday.

"We are both absolutely buzzing to be parents."

He announced that the baby is due in "just over 10 weeks time" but they didn't know whether they were having a boy or a girl.

"I'm ready to be a dad," Joe added in an Instagram story.

Joe was a personal trainer until he started building a strong Instagram and Snapchat following.

He's since gone on to release two books and has also had a Channel 4 show about healthy eating and fitness.

Although he shares much of his life on social media, he'd always kept his relationship private.

Rosie Jones has been a model from the age of 17.

The 27-year-old went quiet on social media a few months ago, last posting on Twitter in August 2017 and Instagram in November.

She's still kept her social media silence as her boyfriend announced the news.

