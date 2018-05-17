Image copyright Getty Images

A man accused of stalking Taylor Swift and breaking into her apartment block has been jailed for six months.

Mohammed Jaffar pleaded guilty to attempted burglary in the second degree, according to US prosecutors.

The 29-year-old was accused of calling the singer's management company 59 times and entering her apartment block between January and February 2017.

He was initially charged with one count of stalking and two counts of burglary but did not plead to those charges.

It was alleged Jaffar, from Michigan, kept calling Taylor's management company and left a series of voicemails asking to speak to the singer.

He was also accused of entering her apartment building in New York County and was allegedly seen on video in the hallway and on the roof.

As well as being jailed, he was also sentenced to five years' probation with a condition he would receive ongoing mental health treatment.

Taylor has been targeted before.

In April, 22-year-old Roger Alvarado allegedly broke into her home in New York and took a nap in her property.

Earlier that month, a 38-year-old man was arrested outside her Beverly Hills home on suspicion of stalking.

