Ed Sheeran kicked things off at The Biggest Weekend in Swansea, while it was up to Florence and The Machine to close the festival.

Brand new acts played on the Introducing stage, while Bastille arguably got the biggest crowd in the tent.

There was rain, sun and plenty of mud but you know all that.

From Ed Sheeran's pub dream to Liam Payne's metrosexual wardrobe, here are some of the things Newsbeat found out behind the scenes at Singleton Park.

The King's Ed

So let's start with Ed. You may have heard the stories about him having an underground pub in his house in Suffolk.

It's not true. Yet.

"I have a bar at the moment but I am building a pub," he told Newsbeat.

"I hate the idea of drinking around kids, so when I have them, I want to be able to put them to bed and just walk across the garden with a mate and have a few pints.

He says he has invited lots of people to come visit him but only one of his famous friends has turned up so far.

"I think Taylor is the only person who said she was going to come and actually has," Ed says.

One size fits all at Liam and Cheryl's

While Liam Payne was talking fashion he admitted he has been trying a few new things recently.

"I never saw it coming but I had a crop top on the other day in a photoshoot with another t-shirt underneath," he told us fresh off the stage in Swansea.

"The thing is, at home, when our clothes come back from the dry cleaners, sometimes they get put in the wrong wardrobe and I end up with a pair of Cheryl's trousers on.

"And it's OK, if you can rock them. I can fit in them, that's quite a nice feeling and we're alright.

"Who wears the trousers though? That's what everyone wants to know isn't it?"

Sam Smith has some binge-watching planned

Sam Smith admitted he hasn't watched the second series of 13 Reasons Why, despite his boyfriend Brandon Flynn starring in the show.

"He hasn't seen it yet either so we are going to watch it together," he told us before his headline slot on the Saturday night.

He'll need to brace himself though, Brandon's character Justin doesn't have an easy time.

"We are going to binge-watch it. That is what I did with the first one. I was with him when he was filming a lot of it so I know it's tough."

Steel Banglez is a busy man

The London-born producer, songwriter and DJ has been working hard.

"Drake's manager inboxed me the other day, so hopefully I'm on his new album. I've sent him 35 beats, so I'm sure Drake must like one of them," he revealed.

And that's not the only massive star he is working with.

"I was in the Tape studio - which is a nightclub in London - and the engineer didn't turn up to the studio. So I luckily got in the studio with Justin Bieber and his band. We did a full session."

Hailee Steinfeld loves the Backstreet Boys

Earlier this year, Hailee Steinfield was spotted with Niall Horan watching the Backstreet Boys at a gig in Las Vegas.

"It was so great," she says. "I grew up hearing their music and it was amazing to be there."

One of the biggest boybands of all time, their first single was released in 1995, two years before 21-year-old Hailee was even born.

"Any show in Vegas is incredible to see, no matter who it is. It was hit after hit and I actually knew way more songs than I thought I did."

Hailee and Niall, who are reportedly seeing each other, were both performing on the same day of Biggest Weekend.

