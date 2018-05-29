The Balenciaga T-shirt shirt that has the internet baffled
High fashion label Balenciaga is selling a men's indigo T-shirt shirt for £935 as part of their autumn 2018 collection.
For many it's not the price that's a big shock, it's the actual design of the item.
The top is a plain T-shirt which looks like it's had a chequered shirt pinned to the front of it.
And it's left loads of people pretty baffled.
According to the Balenciaga website, the T-shirt shirt has two wearing options that create a drape effect.
So many people have decided to recreate their own versions, saving themselves a lot of money.
People have been left with unanswered questions as to why Balenciaga thought this would be a good idea.
We've contacted the company in an attempt to solve the mystery but we've yet to get a response.
