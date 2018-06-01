Maroon 5's new music video for Girls Like You features a line-up of inspirational women from entertainment, sports, politics and more.

The video was released on Thursday and sees cameo appearances from the likes of Jennifer Lopez, Ellen and Cardi B, who also features on the single.

Many of the women involved shared their appreciation online, along with clips of their appearances.

Elizabeth Banks tweeted: "Fun day. Great tune. And the most badass women."

Alongside the Hunger Games actress there are 25 other women in the Girls Like You music video, so if you've seen it and aren't exactly sure who they all are, here's a list list.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Gal Gadot, Ellen, Trace Lysette, Camilla Cabello, Cardi B, Chloe Kim and Aly Raisman

Cardi B

You'll probably know Cardi who features on the single with Maroon 5. The American rapper gained attention as a regular cast member on VH1'S Love & Hip Hop: New York before signing her first major label record deal in 2017.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Phoebe Robinson

Phoebe Robinson

Phoebe Robinson is an American comedian, actress, writer and co-host of the 2 Dope Queens podcast.

Ellen Degeneres

Renowned chat show host Ellen Degeneres is an American actress, comedian and LGBTQ activist.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Aly Raisman

Aly Raisman

Aly is an American gymnast and captain of the US women's Olympic gymnastics team in both 2012 and 2016.

Gal Gadot

If you're a comic book fan you'll probably recognise Gal from her role as Wonder Woman in the 2017 film of the same name.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Sarah Silverman

Sarah Silverman

Sarah is an American stand-up comedian who's won two Primetime Emmy Awards for her work on TV.

Chloe Kim

Chloe is an American snowboarder who, at 17, became the youngest woman to win an Olympic snowboarding medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Lilly Singh

Lilly Singh

Lilly is a popular Canadian YouTuber who goes by the username IISuperwomanII.

Camilla Cabello

You're probably familiar with ex-Fifth Harmony member Camilla Cabello whose song Havana topped the charts in 2017.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Amani Al-Khatahtbeh and Trace Lysette

Amani Al-Khatahtbeh

Amani is an author and founder of MuslimGirl.com, an online magazine for Muslim women.

Trace Lysette

Trace is an American actress who stars in the webseries Transparent. She is one of the first out transgender stars to appear in a non-trans speaking role on primetime television.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Tiffany Haddish and Angy Rivera

Tiffany Haddish

If you've seen Girls Trip then you'll definitely remember Tiffany's unforgettable performance as Dina. She also made history in 2017 when she became the first black female stand-up comedian to host Saturday Night Live.

Angy Rivera

Angy is an immigration activist who was the subject of the documentary Don't Tell Anyone (No Le Digas a Nadie).

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham

Model Ashley Graham literally made headlines when she first appeared on the covers of Vogue, Elle, Glamour and other major fashion magazines, so you probably already know she's a big deal.

Millie Bobby Brown

Netflix fans will recognise Millie from her role as Eleven in Stranger Things.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Beanie Feldstein

Beanie Feldstein

Beanie is an American actress who you may recognise from Neighbours 2: Sorority Rising or Lady Bird.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Alex Morgan

Alex Morgan

Alex is an American soccer player, FIFA Women's World Cup champion and Olympic gold medallist.

Mary J Blige

It's almost impossible to miss (and not know) the nine-time Grammy Award winner Mary J Blige.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Mary J Blige, Tiffany Haddish, Gal Gadot, Ilhan Omar and Ellen

Ilhan Omar

Ilhan is a Somali-American politician and member of the Minnesota House of Representatives.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Jackie Fielder

Jackie Fielder

Jackie is an activist and organiser with Mazaska Talks, which fights to protect rights native Americans.

Franchesca Ramsey

Franchesca is an American comedian and YouTuber, known online as Chescaleigh. She's also the co-host of 2 Dope Queens with Phoebe Robinson.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Tiffany Haddish, Jennifer Lopez, Rita Ora, Beanie Feldstein, Ellen and Millie Bobby Brown

Jennifer Lopez

You'll know Jennifer as an American actress, award-winning singer, dancer and producer.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Danica Patrick

Danica Patrick

Danica is an American former professional racing driver and the most successful woman in American open-wheel racing history.

Rita Ora

Fans of the chart-topping singles R.I.P. and How We Do (Party) will probably be familiar with British singer Rita Ora.

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth Banks

Elizabeth is an American actress who's well-known for her role in the Pitch Perfect film series and Hunger Games.

Behati Prinsloo (with daughter, Dusty Rose)

Image copyright Interscope Records Image caption Adam Levine with wife Behati and daughter Dusty Rose

Behati is a Namibian model who became the first Victoria's Secret PINK contract model in 2008.

She married Adam Levine in 2014 and they have two kids together.

