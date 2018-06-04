Demi Lovato apologises for 'sexual assault' prank

Image copyright Getty Images

Demi Lovato has apologised to fans after a tweet about pranking her bodyguard was criticised for trivialising sexual assault.

The singer said she hired a sex worker who walked into her bodyguard's room without permission and grabbed his "area".

Some fans were less than impressed with the prank, tweeting that this was sexual assault.

Demi has since deleted the tweet and apologised "if anyone was offended".

The now-deleted comment was in response to a fan's question about the funniest prank the singer has ever pulled.

"I hired a lady of the night in Vegas and sent her to Max's hotel room to surprise him," she tweeted.

"She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his "area" and he freaked the f*** out hahahahaha."

But not everyone shared Demi's amusement. Many called it sexual assault.

What I learnt today:

According to Demi Lovato a sexual assault against a man is funny.



CAN WE ALL UNDERSTAND IN 2018 THAT A SEXUAL ASSAULT AGAINST A MAN IS NOT A NORMAL THING AND WE SHOULDN’T LAUGHT ABOUT IT??

NEWS: A MAN HAS FEELINGS TOO, A MAN CAN BE SEXUAL ASSAULTED TOO. — Ila ☀️ 🐍 (@flavlesswift) June 3, 2018 Report

Others disagreed and defended the singer:

To anyone saying @ddlovato is making light of sexual assault please stop trying to find things to drag her with and use a dictionary to find out what sexual assault is. It's not a light topic and it's a big accusation to accuse someone of making fun of it so DON'T!! — Demi lovato UK❤️ (@Ddlovato1992xx) June 3, 2018

Stan twitter will also attack demi lovato- a sexual assault victim, who suffers from mental illness. Wow. y'all are really biased when choosing who to defend, no matter what they go through. — Sam (@rihannadl) June 3, 2018

Demi Lovato has spoken openly about her experience with eating disorders, addiction and mental illness, including depression, suicidal thoughts and bipolar disorder.

Earlier this year, she said she'd considered suicide at the age of seven.

After deleting the controversial tweet, Demi wrote: "I could tweet something about craving jelly beans and it would offend someone".

But this was followed by disapproving tweets that she'd compared sexual assault to jelly beans.

Demi responded to the criticism by asking people to listen to her song Warrior.

"Of all people I know about sexual abuse," she tweeted.

"You don't have to educate me."

For all of those coming at me rn, listen to the lyrics of Warrior and maybe you'll have more compassion for someone who made a simple mistake. Of all people I know about sexual abuse. You don't have to educate me. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) June 3, 2018

Warrior hints at various aspects of Demi's past, including her childhood.

The song's bridge goes: "There's a part of me I can't get back/A little girl grew up too fast"

"All it took was once/I'll never be the same."

Demi then tweeted an apology to those she may have offended.

Demi's bodyguard Max has since responded online, agreeing that it was "a joke and a fun prank".

Really! You guys all need to 'Grow Up'! It was a joke and a fun prank from someone whose incredible to work for and with. And does everything she can for her fans, family and friends. Love you @ddlovato — Max (@2Maxx22) June 3, 2018

He also replied to Demi's apology and insisted that he wasn't offended.

