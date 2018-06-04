Image copyright Getty Images

Troye Sivan has issued a statement explaining his decision to invite Kim Petras to join him on his upcoming tour.

The decision to book the German singer caused controversy due to comments she made about music producer Dr Luke.

Dr Luke wrote and produced Kim's current single, Heart To Break.

The producer is currently involved in a legal battle with singer Kesha over allegations he abused her while the pair worked together.

In April 2018, Kim told NME magazine she would not work with someone she believed was an "abuser of women."

Some fans had reacted angrily to Troye's recent announcement that Kim would be supporting him on his US tour.

In response, the Australian star has shared a letter explaining why he choose to book Kim as his support act.

"The opinions communicated in these interviews don't align with my personal values of the tour," he wrote.

"People mess up, people misspeak. I have always said that it's how you grow and learn from your mistakes that truly matters."

Troye added he wanted to "treat Kim the same way I'd like to be treated when my inevitable big mess up comes."

His statement followed a message from Kim, where she said that while her experience of working with Dr Luke had been "positive", she did not want to "dismiss the experiences of others or suggest that multiple perspectives cannot exist at once."

Kim says she was prompted to share the message after seeing the reaction from Troye's fans on social media.

Troye Sivan says he will donate a portion of the proceeds from his Bloom tour to sexual abuse charity RAINN.

Kesha first filed a lawsuit against Dr Luke in 2014 which has resulted in a legal battle lasting nearly four years.

She made a string of abuse allegations against the producer and asked to be released from her recording contract with his label, Kemosabe Records.

In May 2018, a court rejected her appeal to be released from the deal.

Dr Luke has also never faced any charges over Kesha's claims of abuse.

Troye Sivan's Bloom tour begins on 21 September 2018 in Irving, Texas.

