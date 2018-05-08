Northern Ireland
'Viable explosive device' found in Lurgan
A number of residents had to be evacuated during the search, including children attending a nearby playgroup.
Moy Park told in advance of RHI changes
Inquiry hears poultry firm knew of tariff cut plans before they were approved by the department.
No 'amnesty' in NIO legacy document
A move which would have prevented ex-soldiers being prosecuted is left out of a government consultation.
Bomb families appeal to church leader
Facebook bans non-Irish abortion poll ads
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Technology
Sailortown church reopened by Lord Mayor
'Drink-link' bus service plans unveiled
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Property fund's £20m loan to city project
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Positive signs for Rathlin corncrakes
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Council to consider 'Homeless Jesus'
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Vandals steal Carrick defibrillator
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Man dies after collapsing at marathon
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Video 0:47
Defibrillator 'ripped out' at Carrick football pitch
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Video 0:19
Last year's winner, Laura Graham, came second
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Actors call for abortion yes vote
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Man in 50s dies in small plane crash
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Redress scheme over cervical smear test
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Europe
Image gallery
Belfast Marathon 2018
All the action and colour from this year's Belfast Marathon.
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland forecast
A look ahead to the weather over the next 24 hours
Another language act?
Appeals for a sign language act
'Homophobic horror'
The main stories from the NI daily papers.
Flicks and kicks in Derry
Will Subbuteo tournament spark a table top football revival?
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
The 5,000-mile dog
Negrita - rescued from the Amazon by an Antrim man.
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Waste specialist secures £3.5m contract
Belfast group passes £1bn turnover
Bombardier lands major jet order
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Sport McFarland loss disappointing - Townsend
Gregor Townsend says Scotland will adapt to the exit of Dan McFarland to Ulster but expects the forwards coach to be on Scotland's summer tour.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Scottish Rugby
Sport Less is more for Ireland in Test arena
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Sport
Sport WBA players want Moore to stay - Evans
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Sport
Sport Carrick Rangers v Newry City (Wed)
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Irish
