Foster wants 'less rhetoric' from the EU
DUP leader says she wants the EU to take a more sensible approach to the Brexit negotiations.
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Moy Park told of key cash-for-ash changes
DETI civil servant Seamus Hughes faces the RHI Inquiry to answer questions on his role in the botched energy scheme.
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
SF's Begley wins West Tyrone by-election
The by-election was triggered by the resignation of Sinn Féin's Barry McElduff in January.
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Why does NI not have a sign language act?
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
NI civil servants consider border solution
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Unionist MP expects to see border poll
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Peer deletes Irish PM 'Indian' tweet
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
'Clueless' Brexit policy warning
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Leo Varadkar followed 'all protocol'
- 1 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Davis plays down border breakthrough
- 1 May 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Peer defends 'typical Indian' Irish PM tweet
- 30 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
'No Brexit deal' without border fallback
- 30 April 2018
- From the section Europe
Surprise at Sinn Féin use of 'Londonderry'
- 28 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Christian militant
Is this Britain's most influential far-right activist?
- 1 May 2018
- From the section UK
Brexit brokers and backstop ‘bingo’
The DUP was not at the all-island Brexit forum in Dundalk, but its presence was felt, says Jayne McCormack.
- 30 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Watch The View
Mark Carruthers and guests on the week's political news
- 1 May 2018
Deal explainer
On its 20th anniversary, what is the Good Friday Agreement?
- 10 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Raising the curtain
RHI inquiry takes us behind the scenes at Stormont
- 19 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Major move?
Is loyalists' statement an important step forward?
- 9 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Commemorations and commiserations
BBC News NI's political editor looks back at a week of commemorations and commiserations.
