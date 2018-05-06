N. Ireland Politics

Foster wants 'less rhetoric' from the EU

Arlene Foster

DUP leader says she wants the EU to take a more sensible approach to the Brexit negotiations.

Christian militant

Is this Britain's most influential far-right activist?

Brexit brokers and backstop ‘bingo’

The DUP was not at the all-island Brexit forum in Dundalk, but its presence was felt, says Jayne McCormack.

Watch The View

Mark Carruthers and guests on the week's political news

Deal explainer

On its 20th anniversary, what is the Good Friday Agreement?

Raising the curtain

RHI inquiry takes us behind the scenes at Stormont

Major move?

Is loyalists' statement an important step forward?

Commemorations and commiserations

BBC News NI's political editor looks back at a week of commemorations and commiserations.

Mark Devenport Political editor, Northern Ireland

The latest live coverage of the UK's parliaments and assemblies from the BBC

