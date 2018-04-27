N. Ireland Politics
First unionist elected by Irish senate
Former president of the Ulster Famers' Union Ian Marshall is elected to Irish government's upper house.
- 27 April 2018
Drink-driving councillor 'breached code'
Alliance councillor Patrick Brown is suspended for six months after being convicted of drink-driving.
- 27 April 2018
Sinn Féin acted disgracefully, says DUP
Arlene Foster says it will take "an incredibly long time" to rebuild trust with Sinn Féin at Stormont.
- 26 April 2018
MP warns of 'violence' over hard border
- 26 April 2018
NI civil servants' Brexit warnings revealed
- 26 April 2018
Poots' son investigated by standards body
- 26 April 2018
Coveney accuses Dodds over Brexit interview
- 25 April 2018
Irish border June deadline 'artificial'
- 26 April 2018
Sinn Féin backs unionist farmer for Senate
- 24 April 2018
Davis 'sorry' over protocol breach
- 24 April 2018
'The Elders' fear over Brexit GFA threat
- 24 April 2018
IRA bomber in vote for memorial to victims
- 24 April 2018
West Tyrone by-election candidates list
A look at the five candidates who are standing in the West Tyrone by-election.
- 26 April 2018
What is the Good Friday Agreement?
As Northern Ireland marks the 20th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, what exactly is it?
- 10 April 2018
Is RHI an insight into everyday Stormont?
After almost 60 days of evidence the RHI inquiry has taken the public behind the scenes at Stormont.
- 19 April 2018
Major move?
Is loyalists' statement an important step forward?
- 9 April 2018
Missing Martin McGuinness?
A year after his death, Gareth Gordon asks would the political situation be different if Martin McGuinness was still alive.
- 21 March 2018
Commemorations and commiserations
BBC News NI's political editor looks back at a week of commemorations and commiserations.
The latest live coverage of the UK's parliaments and assemblies from the BBC
- 20 July 2017
Clinton reflects on Good Friday Agreement
- 10 April 2018
