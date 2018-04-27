Northern Ireland
Woman dies 16 months after attack
Mother-of-one Joleen Corr, 27, dies days after a ruling from a judge to withdraw her food and fluids.
School head to return after two years
Claire White has been on leave from De La Salle College since May 2016.
Girl forced to wash in paddling pool
Nine-year-old Hannah Shortall from County Armagh has to bathe in a paddling pool in her living room.
Has Ulster's season been PR car crash?
Trinity College target NI students
Man acquitted of murder victim kidnap
First unionist elected by Irish senate
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
RUC officer told to lie about shooting
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Locust found in supermarket salad
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Drink-driving councillor 'breached code'
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Council may ban offensive tattoos
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Man dies in crash between car and lorry
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Foyle and West
Video 0:31
Women 'need to talk about menopause' at work
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Video 1:17
'It's the most hideous experience of my life'
- 25 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Republic of Ireland
MP warns of 'violence' over hard border
Coveney accuses Dodds over Brexit interview
- 25 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Irish border June deadline 'artificial'
- 26 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
- comments
Policing policy
PSNI considers review over impact of menopause on staff
Northern Ireland forecast
A look ahead to the weather over the next 24 hours
Newspaper Review
The man at the centre of a kidnapping case speaks out
Anatomy of a crime
Stolen 800-year-old relic of saint's heart found in park
- 26 April 2018
- From the section Europe
Volunteers needed!
Wildflower counters sought for plant record
- 25 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Clinkers on Lough Erne
Fermanagh brothers resurrect the art of clinker boat building.
- 24 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland Business
Invest NI budget is cut by almost £3m
- 24 April 2018
- From the section Northern Ireland
Border forklift firm creating 200 jobs
- 26 April 2018
- From the section Europe
UTV HQ goes on the market for £3.5m
Sport Allen beats Perry to reach last eight
Mark Allen wins five straight frames to clinch a 13-8 victory over Joe Perry in the second round at the World Championship in Sheffield.
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Snooker
Sport Munster v Ulster (Sat)
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Rugby Union
Sport Top two ready for final day title drama
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Sport
Sport Derry City 0-0 Shamrock Rovers
- 27 April 2018
- From the section Football
