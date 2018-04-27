Northern Ireland

Top Stories

Woman dies 16 months after attack

Joleen Corr with her family

Mother-of-one Joleen Corr, 27, dies days after a ruling from a judge to withdraw her food and fluids.

Related content

Foyle and West

Court told abuse not reported to police

Londonderry park patrols stepped up

'Lucky' north west nets fourth big lotto win

US whiskey maker buys Londonderry firm

Republic of Ireland

MP warns of 'violence' over hard border

Coveney accuses Dodds over Brexit interview

Irish border June deadline 'artificial'

Features & Analysis

Policing policy

PSNI considers review over impact of menopause on staff

Northern Ireland forecast

A look ahead to the weather over the next 24 hours

Newspaper Review

The man at the centre of a kidnapping case speaks out

Anatomy of a crime

Stolen 800-year-old relic of saint's heart found in park

  • 26 April 2018
  • From the section Europe

Volunteers needed!

Wildflower counters sought for plant record

Clinkers on Lough Erne

Fermanagh brothers resurrect the art of clinker boat building.

Northern Ireland Business

Invest NI budget is cut by almost £3m

Border forklift firm creating 200 jobs

  • 26 April 2018
  • From the section Europe

UTV HQ goes on the market for £3.5m

Sport

Sport Allen beats Perry to reach last eight

Mark Allen wins five straight frames to clinch a 13-8 victory over Joe Perry in the second round at the World Championship in Sheffield.

  • 27 April 2018
  • From the section Snooker

Sport Munster v Ulster (Sat)

Sport Top two ready for final day title drama

  • 27 April 2018
  • From the section Sport

Sport Derry City 0-0 Shamrock Rovers

  • 27 April 2018
  • From the section Football

Share with BBC News