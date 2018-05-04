Parliaments
Live Peers defeat ministers over Brexit bill
The House of Lords defeats the government for the twelfth time on the EU withdrawal bill.
Live AMs discuss recycling and reducing waste
Plenary begins with Questions to the First Minister, and the Regulation of Registered Social Landlords (Wales) Bill reaches its final stage.
Live Scottish national investment bank debate
SNP MSP Alex Neil leads a debate on dog attacks.
- From the section Scotland politics
Moy Park told of key cash-for-ash changes
DETI civil servant Seamus Hughes faces the RHI Inquiry to answer questions on his role in the botched energy scheme.
- From the section N. Ireland Politics
Belgian PM addresses MEPs
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel makes a speech about the future of the EU at the European Parliament.
What's on in Parliament next week?
There's more Brexit action in the Lords, with peers poised to inflict more defeats on the government in the final day of Report Stage debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill - and that may not be the end.
4 May 2018
BBC Parliament
