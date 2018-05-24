Brexit

Top Stories

'Labour would be neutral in border poll'

Jeremy Corbyn arrives at Queen's University

Jeremy Corbyn says he is not asking or advocating for a border poll but would ensure the GFA is implemented.

Related content

MPs: UK might have to extend customs union

The Brexit select committee criticises the lack of agreement on trade arrangements.

Tories need new leadership - Cummings

Dominic Cummings, a key figure in the Leave campaign, says Brexit risks being a "train wreck".

Aide quits government 'to fight for Brexit'

MP resigns as parliamentary private secretary saying she wants to be a "robust voice" for Brexit.

Brexit customs plan 'could cost £20bn'

May defends customs Brexit 'backstop'

Blair attacks Labour's Brexit position

Carney: Brexit has cost households £900

  • 22 May 2018
  • From the section Business
  • comments

PM 'will pay' for post-Brexit science deal

Gove: Brexit voters not 'identitarians'

UKIP 'should fold' if Brexit deal right

Corbyn tells May to step aside on Brexit

Holyrood refuses consent for Brexit bill

UK promises 'significant' Brexit paper

Hunt warns Johnson over customs comments

UK needs Brexit 'safe harbour' - Miliband

Leave.EU fined £70,000 over Brexit spending

Foster wants 'less rhetoric' from the EU

Watch/Listen

The podcast all about Brexit

  • 17 November 2017
Video 2:42

What is the EU customs union?

  • 23 April 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 0:53

'I want a democratic mandate for Brexit'

Video 3:09

Barnier? Try the BBC's Brexit HQ trivia quiz

Video 42:59

In full: May's Brexit speech

Video 1:20

Patten recalls eight-year-old Rees-Mogg

Video 1:42

Reality Check: Counting the cost of Brexit

Video 12:49

In full: Sir John Major speaks to Laura Kuenssberg

Video 0:58

Corbyn: Common sense needed on Brexit

Video 1:02

Cable: 'White Britain' nostalgia

Video 7:03

New pro and anti Brexit groups launched

Video 1:14

Australia: We'll trade with you

  • 12 February 2018
  • From the section UK
Video 1:28

Former minister on 'dilution' of Brexit

Video 1:18

'We should stay in the customs union'

Video 0:29

Brexit 'a mistake, not a disaster'

Video 1:21

'We're giving more power to ministers'

Video 2:15

Lord Owen: Brexit can be positive story

  • 4 January 2018
  • From the section Europe
Video 3:52

Is a second EU referendum possible?

Video 0:54

DUP: 'The entirety of the UK is leaving the EU'

Video 1:47

Farage: Looks like Brexit in name only

Video 1:03

Lord Kerr: Not too late to change mind

Video 0:51

Ex-chancellor accuses chancellor of 'sabotage'

Video 3:00

What happens to 73 UK seats after Brexit?

Video 0:38

Get on with Brexit, says Ringo

Expert views

A 'longer fudge' on customs union?

Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

Scotland and Brexit - what happens next?

Sarah Smith Scotland editor

New dissidents hoping to exploit Brexit

Boris Johnson and the politics of Brexit

Laura Kuenssberg Political editor

Can UK really go it alone with a new sat-nav scheme?

David Shukman Science editor

'Soft Brexit' plan brewing in Whitehall

John Pienaar Deputy political editor

Explainers and background

New Zealand

A country happy to forget the UK's 'betrayal'

Reality Check

Chris Morris tackles questions sent in about Brexit

  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section UK

Quick guide

Why is Brexit taking so long?

Video 1:46

The top five clichés

Some of the Brexit words are a bit repetitive...

  • 29 March 2018
  • From the section UK

Reality Check

What is Jeremy Corbyn and Labour's position?

Reality Check

What does Made in Britain mean for Brexit?

Law after Brexit

Why English courts are opening in the EU

  • 28 February 2018
  • From the section UK Politics
  • comments

Reality Check

What have EU leaders agreed so far on Brexit?

  • 23 March 2018
  • From the section UK

May's Brexit speech

Focusing on the key lines from the prime minister

