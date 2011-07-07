UK Politics

Coulson arrest rumours incorrect

Nick Robinson Political editor
  • 7 July 2011
Rumours that Andy Coulson, the prime minister's former director of communications, has been or will be arrested this afternoon are not correct.

Neither Mr Coulson nor his solicitor are commenting today on allegations made by his former employers - News International - that e-mails they've discovered show that he authorised illegal payments to police officers.