Coulson arrest rumours incorrect
Nick Robinson Political editor
- 7 July 2011
- comments
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Rumours that Andy Coulson, the prime minister's former director of communications, has been or will be arrested this afternoon are not correct.
Neither Mr Coulson nor his solicitor are commenting today on allegations made by his former employers - News International - that e-mails they've discovered show that he authorised illegal payments to police officers.