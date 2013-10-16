In pictures: Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Diana Rebman (US) photographed these gorilla twins in Rwanda’s Volcanoes National Park. She said: "It was a really arduous hike because that day it happened to be raining. The mum with twins was feeding and the silverback ran her off, he wanted the nettle she was eating. In my photo she looks stressed." She was only allowed one hour to take photos. "We were basically on a stopwatch, you have to take what you get," she added.