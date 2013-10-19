Living lab tests urban food farming

An innovative "living lab" has been set up in a former warehouse in the heart of Greater Manchester to research the best ways for people in urban areas to feed themselves in the future.

The Biospheric Project in Salford asks: "With rising food prices, climate change and growing urban populations, how do we make sure we can continue to put food on our tables?"

Vincent Walsh, founder and director of the Biospheric Foundation, explains how the project is hoping to develop a sustainable urban food production system.

