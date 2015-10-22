China visit seals deal on 'China Eden' project

Image copyright Eden Project Image caption The Eden Project in Cornwall opened in 2001

Sir Tim Smit has signed a contract to build an Eden Project on the east coast of China.

Costing an estimated £100m, it would dwarf the original domed biomes built on the site of a former clay pit in southwest England.

He said it would be an "iconic building" to demonstrate the region's commitment to sustainability.

The site at Qingdao is mid-way between Beijing and Shanghai, where the water sports were held in the 2008 Olympics.

A contract to build a "China Eden" was signed after a meeting in London between executives from the original Cornish venue and business leaders in the UK for China's state visit.

This will be the Eden Project's first big overseas building venture. The educational charity has been in discussions with the Chinese for two years.

Image copyright Eden Project Image caption The project team plans to construct the complex in just two years

The China Eden will be developed in partnership with China Jinmao Holdings Limited.

Preparing to address delegates at the Bristol Business Summit, the co-founder of the Eden Project told BBC News that he was tremendously excited to be working with the Chinese.

"Qingdao was a German colony. So it's like a little Munich, completely untouched, because it didn't have the vagaries of the cultural revolution happening," Sir Tim said.

"We are going to be building on a new part of the city that will make a complete horseshoe.

"If you imagine the site that the Sydney Opera House occupies - well, it's that kind of site. We are going to construct an iconic building to demonstrate Qingdao's commitment to sustainability."

He added that it had the potential to be instantly recognisable worldwide.

Since the original Eden Project opened in Cornwall in 2001, more than 16 million people have visited and it has reportedly generated £1.6bn for the wider economy.

Image copyright Eden Project Image caption The Cornish site has seen 16 million visitors

Sir Tim said it was important to be engaging with China, to look beyond the stereotyp

He described China's development over the last 50 years, to lift the vast majority of its population out of poverty, as "the most staggering act of development in the history humankind".

He said: "They have had to get there by taking some huge risks. They have knowingly sacrificed the environment. Their best guess is that they should change from being a huge growth economy in terms of consumerism, to being a huge growth economy in terms of sustainable development.

"The health issues in China are very significant as a reason of environmental degradation. So they know that.

"The young Chinese are hugely exciting because they recognise the challenge and they think they are up for it; and the Eden Project - and what we stand for - sits very comfortably within their vision of the future for China.

"They believe they need a number of iconic places that, in effect, symbolise that change."