Government loses clean air court case

Campaigners have won a third High Court victory over the UK government's plans to tackle air pollution.

Mr Justice Garnham said the Government plan was "unlawful" and that more action was needed in Wales and 45 English local authority areas.

He said the Environment Secretary had to ensure that in each of the areas, steps were taken to comply with the law as soon as possible.

The case was brought by ClientEarth, a group of activist lawyers.