Hawking's final theory of multi universes

Professor Stephen Hawking's final research paper suggests that our Universe may be one of many that are similar to our own.

The theory resolves a cosmic paradox of the late professor's own making own making.

It also points a way forward for astronomers to find evidence of the existence of parallel universes.

The study was submitted the Journal High Energy Physics. ten days before Prof Hawking died.

In the 1980s, Prof Hawking, along with US physicist James Hartle developed a new idea about the beginning of the Universe. It resolved a difficulty with previous ideas: that before the Universe there was no time and so notion of a "beginning" has no meaning. Instead the Hartle-Hawking theory was that the Universe has no origin but existed as a point in space and time before it expanded after the Big Bang.

The idea tied up one loose l ends but created another - an infinite number to be precise. As physicists analysed the idea it emerged that it carried with it the implication that the Big Bang would create not just one universe - but an endless number.

Image copyright DETLEV VAN RAVENSWAAY/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Image caption The Big Bang may have created many Universes

Some, according to the Hartle-Hawking theory, would be extremely like to our own, perhaps have Earths, societies, even individuals similar to the ones in our Universe. Other universes would be subtly different; perhaps with Earths where dinosaurs were not wiped out but evolved and formed an advanced civilization. And there would be universes completely unlike our own, with no Earths, perhaps no stars and galaxies and different laws of physics.

It sounds far fetched, but the equations in this theory make such scenarios theoretically possible.

A paradox arises because if there are infinite types of universes with infinite variations in their laws of physics then there can be no overarching theory of how they came into being. Essentially the Hartle-Hawking theory s a scientific theory that destroys science.

Prof Hawking joined forces with Prof Thomas Hertog at KU Leuven in Belgium to resolve this paradox. "Neither Stephen nor I were happy with that scenario," he told BBC News.

"It suggests that the multiverse emerged randomly and that we can't say very much more about that. We said to each other 'maybe we have to live with it'. But we didn't want to give up".

Image copyright NASA/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY Image caption Prof Hawking's final paper may helpf researchers discover evidence of parallel universes

Prof Hawking's final paper is the fruition of 20 years work with Prof Hertog. It has solved the puzzle by drawing on new mathematical techniques developed to study another esoteric branch of physics called string theory. These techniques enable researchers to view mathematical descriptions of time and space in a simpler way. And the new assessment of the Hartle-Hawking theory in the new paper has restored order to a hitherto chaotic multiverse.

The study, funded by the European Research Council, indicates that there can only be universes that have the same laws of physics as our own.

That conjecture means that our Universe is typical and so observations we make from our viewpoint will be meaningful in developing our ideas of how other universes emerged.

Mind bending as these ideas are they will be of real help to physicists develop a more complete theory of how the Universe came into being, according to Prof Hertog.

"We are really talking about the most fundamental kind of theory you can imagine, to provide a deeper understanding of where our theories come from how they arise?

"In the old theory of the Big Bang the variation was huge. All sorts of different worlds were possible in our new theory. We conjecture that a variation is much more restricted. In other words that all the universes in the theory are roughly similar. It doesn't really matter how many there are. The question is how similar they are because if they're all similar you can make a prediction and test it in our universe which is just a typical member of that multiverse".

One tantalizing implication of the finding, according to Prof Hertog, is that it might help researchers detect the presence of other universes by studying the microwave radiation left over from the Big Bang - though he says that he does not think it will be possible to hop from one Universe to another.

From the beginning in the 1960s of his doctoral thesis right to the end of his final paper, Prof Hawking's scientific career was spent trying to answer the question of why our universe is the way it is and it is a question that he believed would ultimately tell us something about our place in Universe.

