Science & Environment

One giant leap for spiderkind

Kim the spider

Scientists hope to learn how to build tiny jumping robots - by studying an extraordinary spider.

Sea giants do battle

Huge gas extraction vessels race to begin production

'Soul destroying'

The bizarre debris littering England's coast

  • 6 May 2018
  • From the section England

Tragic lives

India's mistreated captive elephants

Soutik Biswas India correspondent
  • 24 April 2018
  • From the section India

Solar sailing

Sun-powered public transport in the jungle

  • 20 April 2018
  • From the section Business

Poison project

The scientist who helped make Salisbury nerve agent

  • 19 April 2018
  • From the section Europe

Why are 99.75% of coffee cups not recycled?

Europe's Mars rover takes shape

Jonathan Amos BBC Science Correspondent

Plastic 'berg chokes Indonesian river

David Shukman Science editor

Plankton named after Blue Planet series

David Shukman Science editor

