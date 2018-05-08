Scotland

RBS boss says branch closures necessary

Ross McEwan

Ross McEwan tells MPs he recognises customer anger but he runs a commercial operation.

The papers

RBS jobs 'at risk' and obesity warning

Union fears of RBS job losses and a health warning to obese mothers feature on the front pages of Tuesday's papers.

Features and Analysis

Your pictures

A selection of your pictures of Scotland

'It's a hoot'

The eagle owl chick living in a safari park keeper's house

'I feel awakened'

Is there an alternative to being parked on methadone?

Trouble in store

Scottish retail empire House of Fraser struggling to strike back

Reactor offline

What do cracks at Hunterston B mean for the nuclear plant?

Turning back the clock

MG cars built between 1929 and 1936 tour southern Scotland

Our experts

Britain's work permits force hard labour

The Windrush controversy shone a light on Britain's "hostile environment" for migrants and their families. For those with highly-prized and badly needed skills, it's still a tough and expensive obstacle course.

8 May 2018
Douglas Fraser Business/economy editor, Scotland

FMQs tumult stilled by individual tragedy

The customary cumulative conflict of first minister's questions was stilled by an individual tragedy.

3 May 2018
Brian Taylor Political editor, Scotland

