Scotland
RBS boss says branch closures necessary
Ross McEwan tells MPs he recognises customer anger but he runs a commercial operation.
- 8 May 2018
New school bans spray deodorant
Over-sensitive fire sensors at a brand new school in Edinburgh have seen evacuations caused by deodorant use.
- 8 May 2018
'People stared and laughed at me'
Taunting someone facially different is a hate crime and campaigner Rory McGuire wants everyone to know that.
- 8 May 2018
Judge urged to reject fracking ban challenge
- 8 May 2018
Scotland's tolerance reputation 'a myth'
- 8 May 2018
Murder accused DNA found in burnt-out car
- 8 May 2018
Police to investigate Nancy Glen sinking
- 8 May 2018
Councillor stages council tax 'go-slow'
- 8 May 2018
Teenage sex attacker 'a danger to women'
- 8 May 2018
Shooting car 'stolen weeks earlier'
- 8 May 2018
'New evidence' in harbour death mystery
- 8 May 2018
Birds and working dogs killed by poison
- 8 May 2018
The papers
RBS jobs 'at risk' and obesity warning
Union fears of RBS job losses and a health warning to obese mothers feature on the front pages of Tuesday's papers.
- 8 May 2018
Excitement ahead of orca watch event
- 8 May 2018
Swimming hedgehog makes full recovery
- 8 May 2018
Your pictures
A selection of your pictures of Scotland
- 4 May 2018
'It's a hoot'
The eagle owl chick living in a safari park keeper's house
- 3 May 2018
'I feel awakened'
Is there an alternative to being parked on methadone?
- 3 May 2018
Trouble in store
Scottish retail empire House of Fraser struggling to strike back
- 3 May 2018
Reactor offline
What do cracks at Hunterston B mean for the nuclear plant?
- 3 May 2018
Turning back the clock
MG cars built between 1929 and 1936 tour southern Scotland
- 3 May 2018
Britain's work permits force hard labour
The Windrush controversy shone a light on Britain's "hostile environment" for migrants and their families. For those with highly-prized and badly needed skills, it's still a tough and expensive obstacle course.
FMQs tumult stilled by individual tragedy
The customary cumulative conflict of first minister's questions was stilled by an individual tragedy.
Sport Scotland call up six uncapped players
Stuart McInally will captain Scotland for the June Tests with Canada, United States and Argentina, with six uncapped players in the touring squad.
- 8 May 2018
Sport Celtic pillars very strong - Rodgers
- 8 May 2018
Sport Tynecastle pitch 'looks fine' - Lennon
- 8 May 2018
Sport Levein ignores Celtic pitch 'bleating'
- 8 May 2018
