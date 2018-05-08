Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Top Stories
Emirates to fly from Edinburgh to Dubai
The airline announced the year-round service from Edinburgh will begin in early October.
Two-year-old boy hit by bus on road
The child sustained minor injuries in the accident on St John's Road in Edinburgh.
New school bans spray deodorant
Over-sensitive fire sensors at a brand new school in Edinburgh have seen evacuations caused by deodorant use.
Pensioner robbed at knifepoint in home
One seriously hurt after car overturns
Scotland's most powerful microscope unveiled
Fall victim robbed by man who helped him
Sport
Latest stories
Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian
Preview followed by live coverage of Wednesday's Scottish Premiership game between Heart of Midlothian and Hibernian.
Tynecastle pitch 'looks fine' - Lennon
Hibernian boss Neil Lennon has no issue with the Tynecastle pitch as his side prepare for Wednesday's derby with Hearts.
Rodgers can 'bleat all he wants' - Levein
Dundee United 2-3 Livingston
Hearts seal deal for Glenavon's Burns
'Ridiculous' decision cost us - Levein
Berra kicks Celtic pitch gripes into long grass
Naismith tackle 'shocking' - Rodgers
Heart of Midlothian 1-3 Celtic
Lennon still targeting second after Hibs held by Aberdeen
