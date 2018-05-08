Glasgow & West Scotland

Top Stories

Shooting car 'stolen weeks earlier'

Police reveal details about the black people carrier used in the murder of Kenny Reilly in Glasgow.

Police to investigate Nancy Glen sinking

Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk died when the fishing boat sank in Loch Fyne in January.

'People stared and laughed at me'

Taunting someone facially different is a hate crime and campaigner Rory McGuire wants everyone to know that.

