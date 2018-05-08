Glasgow & West Scotland
Top Stories
Shooting car 'stolen weeks earlier'
Police reveal details about the black people carrier used in the murder of Kenny Reilly in Glasgow.
Police to investigate Nancy Glen sinking
Duncan MacDougall and Przemek Krawczyk died when the fishing boat sank in Loch Fyne in January.
'People stared and laughed at me'
Taunting someone facially different is a hate crime and campaigner Rory McGuire wants everyone to know that.
Teenage sex attacker 'a danger to women'
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Murder accused DNA found in burnt-out car
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Police hunt CCTV man in assault inquiry
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Sport Williams pips Higgins to win world title
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Snooker
- comments
ScotRail under fire for 'failings'
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Man punched and kicked by Glasgow gang
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Sport Rangers target £6m share issue - King
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Football
Teenager arrested over refugee attack
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
Sport Giggs praying for Ferguson
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Football
Sport
Latest stories
Celtic pillars very strong - Rodgers
Brendan Rodgers responds to Rangers chairman Dave King by saying Celtic's domestic dominance is not dependent on Champions League funds.
- 8 May 2018
Aberdeen v Rangers
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says it would be "a bit more embarrassing" for Rangers if they do not finish second in the Premiership.
- 7 May 2018
Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone
7 May 2018
Partick Thistle v Motherwell
7 May 2018
Celtic v Kilmarnock
8 May 2018
Gerrard can give Rangers lift - Dorrans
7 May 2018
Docherty backed to learn from Gerrard
7 May 2018
Cup final worry for Celtic's Edouard
7 May 2018
Manager Kerr leaves relegated Albion Rovers
7 May 2018
'I've been lucky' - Clan coach Russell
7 May 2018
