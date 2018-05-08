Highlands & Islands
RBS boss says branch closures necessary
Ross McEwan tells MPs he recognises customer anger but he runs a commercial operation.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
'New evidence' in harbour death mystery
The family of Kevin Mcleod, found dead in Wick in 1997, say 15 potential witnesses are to be interviewed.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Out-of-hours improvements recommended
Experts say the provision at Portree Hospital on Skye should be maintained as a 24/7 service.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Consultation on Gaelic shellfish names
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Excitement ahead of orca watch event
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Swimming hedgehog makes full recovery
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Beehive damaged in vandal attack
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
How rabbits are handled may affect welfare
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Path repairs to begin on 'movie' mountain
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
Ross County v Dundee
Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Scottish Premiership game between Ross County and Dundee.
- 7 May 2018
Shinty: Kyles & Glenurquhart win cup ties
Kyles cruise through to the south semi-finals of this season's first national senior knockout as Glenurquhart beat Caberfeidh on penalties.
- 5 May 2018
Almost 200 motorcycles checked in the Highlands during bank holiday weekend
Ambitious plans lodged for eyesore hotel bar in Cannich
Housing developer to appeal against Highland Council decision
Laurandy Day Care Centre nominated for prestigious award
Tourist body defends North Coast 500 poster 'gaffe'
'Give us our bus services back', demands angry Ross-shire village