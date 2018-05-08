Highlands & Islands

Top Stories

RBS boss says branch closures necessary

Ross McEwan tells MPs he recognises customer anger but he runs a commercial operation.

'New evidence' in harbour death mystery

The family of Kevin Mcleod, found dead in Wick in 1997, say 15 potential witnesses are to be interviewed.

Out-of-hours improvements recommended

Experts say the provision at Portree Hospital on Skye should be maintained as a 24/7 service.

News in more languages