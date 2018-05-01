Highlands & Islands

Top Stories

Woman hit with bottle until it broke

The woman's former partner has been jailed for an assault involving the bottle that left her unconscious.

'New evidence' over RAF jets crash

Three airmen were killed and another seriously injured when the aircraft collided over the Moray Firth in 2012.

Rethink call over free ATM changes

Consumer group Which? says rural Scotland could be badly hit by plans to cut the fees paid to cash machine operators.

Sport

Latest stories

Hamilton Academical 2-0 Ross County

Dougie Imrie and David Templeton strike to secure three precious Premiership points for Hamilton, and keep Ross County bottom.

  • 28 April 2018

Greenock Morton 0-3 Inverness CT

Inverness Caledonian Thistle miss out on a Premiership play-off place despite comfortably defeating Greenock Morton.

  • 28 April 2018

McLaughlin and Mulraney moves confirmed

25 April 2018

County players back boss duo - Souttar

25 April 2018

'Appointment can inspire Ross County'

24 April 2018

Livingston 0-1 Inverness CT

24 April 2018

News in more languages