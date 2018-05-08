NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland
Councillor stages council tax 'go-slow'
Sebastian Leslie, who owns and lives in a castle in his Aberdeenshire constituency, is about £2,500 in arrears.
- 8 May 2018
Man rescued from harbour water
He is believed to have tripped over a creel line on the quayside at Fraserburgh.
- 8 May 2018
Video 0:31
Pod of whales filmed in Orkney
A drone captures spectacular footage of a pod of orca whales in Scapa Flow.
- 7 May 2018
Man left with facial injuries after attack
- 7 May 2018
Total announces further redundancies
- 7 May 2018
Headlesss bird prompts statue debate
- 7 May 2018
Pipelines repaired after 'water leak'
- 7 May 2018
Aberdeen v Rangers
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says it would be "a bit more embarrassing" for Rangers if they do not finish second in the Premiership.
- 7 May 2018
Aberdeen's 'warm wishes' with Ferguson
Sir Alex Ferguson is in the thoughts of everyone at his former club Aberdeen, says Pittodrie manager Derek McInnes.
- 7 May 2018
Aberdeen 0-0 Hibernian
5 May 2018
Ferguson leaves Accies for Aberdeen
5 May 2018
Peterhead 3-0 Stirling Albion (agg 4-0)
5 May 2018
Cove Rangers 0-0 Cowdenbeath
5 May 2018
McInnes wants recognition for Dons
3 May 2018
'Gerrard would bring box office boost'
3 May 2018
Aberdeen 2-0 Heart of Midlothian
27 April 2018
Dons braced for further McKenna offers
26 April 2018
Oil prices plunge ahead of Trump speech on Iran nuclear deal
-
Aberdeen supermarket to reopen after £480,000 revamp
-
Fans urged to stay safe as Aberdeen welcomes Rangers to Pittodrie
-
Carriage is latest exhibit at museum