Scotland business

Top Stories

Virgin Money receives bid from rival CYBG

Virgin Money sign

The owner of Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank says a deal will create the UK's largest challenger bank.

Judge urged to reject fracking ban challenge

Grangemouth refinery operator Ineos is challenging the Scottish government in the courts over its fracking stance.

RBS boss says branch closures necessary

Ross McEwan tells MPs he recognises customer anger but he runs a commercial operation.

Lowther Hills wind farm bid scaled back

Biggest monthly house price fall since 2010

  • 8 May 2018
  • From the section Business
Rail industry plans fares shake-up

  • 8 May 2018
  • From the section UK
Features & Analysis

Marine power momentum

Is a vast offshore wind array planned near Fife a giant leap for the renewable economy?

Douglas Fraser Business/economy editor, Scotland

Trouble in store

Scottish retail empire House of Fraser struggling to strike back

Spring back

Counting the cost of a stop-start spring

  • 28 April 2018
  • From the section Scotland

Douglas Fraser

Britain's work permits force hard labour

The Windrush controversy shone a light on Britain's "hostile environment" for migrants and their families. For those with highly-prized and badly needed skills, it's still a tough and expensive obstacle course.

8 May 2018
Douglas Fraser Business/economy editor, Scotland

