Virgin Money receives bid from rival CYBG
The owner of Clydesdale Bank and Yorkshire Bank says a deal will create the UK's largest challenger bank.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Business
Judge urged to reject fracking ban challenge
Grangemouth refinery operator Ineos is challenging the Scottish government in the courts over its fracking stance.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
- comments
RBS boss says branch closures necessary
Ross McEwan tells MPs he recognises customer anger but he runs a commercial operation.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
- comments
Lowther Hills wind farm bid scaled back
- 8 May 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Biggest monthly house price fall since 2010
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Business
- comments
Rail industry plans fares shake-up
- 8 May 2018
- From the section UK
- comments
Emirates to fly from Edinburgh to Dubai
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Edinburgh, Fife & East Scotland
ScotRail under fire for 'failings'
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Total announces further redundancies
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Economic body must 'sell the region'
- 8 May 2018
- From the section South Scotland
Sport Rangers target £6m share issue - King
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Football
Ashley in House of Fraser legal action
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Business
Trouble in store
Scottish retail empire House of Fraser struggling to strike back
- 3 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Spring back
Counting the cost of a stop-start spring
- 28 April 2018
- From the section Scotland
Douglas Fraser
Britain's work permits force hard labour
The Windrush controversy shone a light on Britain's "hostile environment" for migrants and their families. For those with highly-prized and badly needed skills, it's still a tough and expensive obstacle course.
8 May 2018
