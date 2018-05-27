Scotland business
RBS bank closure plans criticised by MPs
A report says RBS has failed to appreciate the impact of its decision to close dozens of branches in Scotland.
- 27 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Japanese whisky pioneer's life celebrated
An exhibition is being held in East Dunbartonshire to honour the life of Kirkintilloch-born Rita Cowan.
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
WH Smith voted worst High Street shop
Consumers have criticised the chain's out-of-date shops, expensive products and rude staff.
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Business
EU proposes single-use plastics ban
- 28 May 2018
- From the section Business
TSB crisis: No end in sight for customers
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Business
Irn Bru recall over popping caps fear
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
SSE profits fall as it loses customers
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Independent Scotland 'would keep pound'
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
- comments
Scotland 'can match top small countries'
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
- comments
Whisky cask gifts to Highland children
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Highlands & Islands
North Sea firm warns of more job losses
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Developer to pay for new cladding on flats
- 24 May 2018
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Economic blueprint
A summary of the key points from the SNP's Growth Commission
- 25 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Still life
A new whisky distillery is believed to be the most expensive in the country
- 22 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
- comments
Douglas Fraser
Rebooting the case for Scottish independence
The SNP's Growth Commission has put in a shift. It retains much of the positivity of the 2014 referendum, but introduces a large dollop of candour.
25 May 2018
