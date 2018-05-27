Scotland business

Top Stories

RBS bank closure plans criticised by MPs

RBS sign

A report says RBS has failed to appreciate the impact of its decision to close dozens of branches in Scotland.

Related content

Japanese whisky pioneer's life celebrated

An exhibition is being held in East Dunbartonshire to honour the life of Kirkintilloch-born Rita Cowan.

WH Smith voted worst High Street shop

Consumers have criticised the chain's out-of-date shops, expensive products and rude staff.

EU proposes single-use plastics ban

TSB crisis: No end in sight for customers

Irn Bru recall over popping caps fear

Features & Analysis

Economic blueprint

A summary of the key points from the SNP's Growth Commission

Salmon beats

The struggle facing producers of the king of fish

Douglas Fraser Business/economy editor, Scotland

Still life

A new whisky distillery is believed to be the most expensive in the country

  • 22 May 2018
  • From the section Scotland
  • comments

Douglas Fraser

Rebooting the case for Scottish independence

The SNP's Growth Commission has put in a shift. It retains much of the positivity of the 2014 referendum, but introduces a large dollop of candour.

25 May 2018
Douglas Fraser Business/economy editor, Scotland

Share with BBC News