Scotland politics
Top Stories
Live MSPs debate dog attacks
SNP MSP Alex Neil leads a debate on dog attacks.
- From the section Scotland politics
Scotland's tolerance reputation 'a myth'
A new book questions whether Scotland is really more welcoming to immigrants than the rest of the UK.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Judge urged to reject fracking ban challenge
Grangemouth refinery operator Ineos is challenging the Scottish government in the courts over its fracking stance.
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
- comments
Related content
RBS boss says branch closures necessary
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
- comments
More funds for walking and cycle routes
- 8 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
ScotRail under fire for 'failings'
- 7 May 2018
- From the section Glasgow & West Scotland
Tens of thousands march for independence
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Dunblane survivor wants to meet Trump
- 6 May 2018
- From the section Tayside and Central Scotland
Call for rethink of TV and film unit plan
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Donald Trump 'expected to visit Scotland'
- 5 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Inquiry to be held into mental health unit
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
BiFab workers 'given redundancy notices'
- 4 May 2018
- From the section Scotland business
Features & Analysis
'Like grandma's house'
Could Norway's Barnehus system work in Scotland?
- 2 May 2018
- From the section Scotland
Why is alcohol getting more expensive?
The price of unhealthy drinks is going up - in the hope that we will make "better" choices.
- 1 May 2018
- From the section Health
Pregnant politicians
Ruth Davidson's pregnancy highlights how few children have been born in office
- 26 April 2018
- From the section Scotland politics
Our Experts
FMQs tumult stilled by individual tragedy
The customary cumulative conflict of first minister's questions was stilled by an individual tragedy.
3 May 2018
- Send us an SMS or MMS to +44 7624 800100
- Email us at haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk
- Follow Have Your Say on Twitter