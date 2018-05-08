South Scotland
Lowther Hills wind farm bid scaled back
Developers say the move should tackle concerns about the visibility of turbines from some viewpoints.
RBS boss says branch closures necessary
Ross McEwan tells MPs he recognises customer anger but he runs a commercial operation.
Drug death figures more than double
Police say it follows a national trend of users "taking a multitude of substances in combination".
Man sentenced over bowling club fire
Solar panel fault shuts school
Party plan in place for park opening
Economic body must 'sell the region'
More funds for walking and cycle routes
How rabbits are handled may affect welfare
Sport Scotland call up six uncapped players
Super 6 choices 'are most appropriate'
The decision not to award Glasgow a Super 6 franchise down to the strength of the successful bids, says SRU chief Mark Dodson.
They will be joined by Ayr, Boroughmuir, Heriot's, Stirling County and Watsonians in the new league.
