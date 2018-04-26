South Scotland
Apology ordered for cancer diagnosis delay
A complaint is upheld about the time it took to provide a man with treatment at Dumfries Infirmary.
20-year gallery dream nearly complete
It is less than two months until the project of "national significance" will open its doors in Kirkcudbright.
Man admits causing bowling club fire
The 28-year-old committed the offence which caused extensive damage to the building in December last year.
Road reopens after gas leak closure
School building condition rated 'poor'
Bank closure has had 'tremendous impact'
Calvin Harris lifts lid on Jam TV's demise
Leisure centre inquiry findings due
'Exciting' Edinburgh impress Hogg
Glasgow Warriors full-back Stuart Hogg says the current Edinburgh side are the best he has ever faced.
Queen of the South 3-0 Dundee United
Dundee United are assured of a promotion play-off place but miss out on the Championship runners-up spot after losing to Queen of the South.
Borders careless driving case put on hold for pop star Will Young
Thinking twice about drugs
Borders man appears in court after police seize around £3,000 worth of heroin
Husband denies assaulting wife on Earlston High Street
Surgery paramedic trial to be extended
Kirkcudbright and District Pipe Band receive new equipment thanks to generous sponsors