South Scotland

Top Stories

Apology ordered for cancer diagnosis delay

A complaint is upheld about the time it took to provide a man with treatment at Dumfries Infirmary.

20-year gallery dream nearly complete

It is less than two months until the project of "national significance" will open its doors in Kirkcudbright.

Man admits causing bowling club fire

The 28-year-old committed the offence which caused extensive damage to the building in December last year.

Sport

Latest stories

'Exciting' Edinburgh impress Hogg

Glasgow Warriors full-back Stuart Hogg says the current Edinburgh side are the best he has ever faced.

  • 25 April 2018

Queen of the South 3-0 Dundee United

Dundee United are assured of a promotion play-off place but miss out on the Championship runners-up spot after losing to Queen of the South.

  • 21 April 2018

Dobbie and Morgan among PFA nominees

19 April 2018

