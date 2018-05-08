Tayside and Central Scotland
Judge urged to reject fracking ban challenge
Grangemouth refinery operator Ineos is challenging the Scottish government in the courts over its fracking stance.
- 8 May 2018
Birds and working dogs killed by poison
Three dogs and two buzzards have been killed over the past seven months in Highland Perthshire.
- 8 May 2018
Swimming hedgehog makes full recovery
Phelps received hydrotherapy to build up its strength and has now been released back into the wild.
- 8 May 2018
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car
- 7 May 2018
Police appeal over 37 stolen gnomes
- 7 May 2018
Scottish police dogs take top honours
- 7 May 2018
Rare swimsuit to make splash at museum
- 6 May 2018
Dundee United 2-3 Livingston
Livingston hold the advantage at the midway stage of the Premiership play-off semi-final after beating 10-man Dundee United.
- 7 May 2018
Hamilton Academical v St Johnstone
Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Scottish Premiership game between Hamilton Academical and St Johnstone.
- 7 May 2018
Ross County v Dundee
7 May 2018
'Dundee face fight to keep midfield duo'
7 May 2018
Farewell treble 'a dream' for MacLean
5 May 2018
Dundee all but safe but McCann won't 'over celebrate'
5 May 2018
Motherwell 1-5 St Johnstone
5 May 2018
Queen's Park 1-2 Stenhousemuir (agg 2-3)
5 May 2018
Peterhead 3-0 Stirling Albion (agg 4-0)
5 May 2018
Raith Rovers 1-2 Alloa Athletic (agg 1-4)
5 May 2018
£30,000 van stolen from driveway
Death of Falkirk councillor and minister
Man warned he faces jail after reversing into police vehicle following high speed chase
The Voice is coming to Dundee! ITV show scouts to check out budding singers at city pub
RBS chief's branch cull shows he 'completely misunderstands' Scotland
LOWEST OF THE LOW: Man claiming to be gardener steals cash from 98-year-old woman in her Dundee home