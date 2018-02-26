Ashamed to be the mum with the violent son
26 February 2018
Shelley gets a call from her son's school. "He's smashed up the classroom" they say. Cruz is on the verge of being excluded.
She is offered a place at a pupil referral unit - but hesitates at first because that's where the "weird kids go".
Can Cruz turn himself around?
